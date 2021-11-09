Saenger Theatre to reopen in November with Broadway shows: Hamilton, Frozen and Hadestown

Hancock Whitney Broadway, the company behind the shows, said in a statement that they were working with state and city officials to reopen safely.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saenger Theatre, which has been shut down for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to reopen in November.

The theater will host broadway performances for the upcoming season, including popular shows such as Disney's Frozen, Hadestown and the ever-popular Hamilton set for 2022 returns to New Orleans.

“We’re greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of New Orleans,” said Saenger general manager David Skinner in a statement. “We are thankful to our patrons for their patience, flexibility and love of Broadway which has been an incredible support and inspiration during this extended intermission. We look forward to welcoming theatergoers back to the Saenger Theatre in 2021 for what is expected to be an unforgettable season and the long-awaited return of Broadway.”

The Saenger was damaged by pieces of debris from the Hard Rock, which killed three pople when it collapsed on Oct. 12, 2019. Two months later, it reopened to the public in a limited capacity. But shortly after the reopening, another kind of tragedy struck.

The theater was closed again as the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana imposed restrictions on gatherings over fears that they would be super-spreader events, spreading coronavirus in the city.

Hancock Whitney Broadway, the company behind the shows, said in a statement that they were working with state and city officials to reopen safely. While a reopening plan has not been finalized, officials said they were just waiting on approval from the city before it could be announced.

The 2021-2022 season includes:

TOOTSIE - Nov. 9 - 14, 2021

CATS - Dec. 14 - 19, 2021

HADESTOWN - Dec. 28, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

Disney’s FROZEN - Feb. 10 - 20, 2022

ANASTASIA - April 5 - 10, 2022

MEAN GIRLS - May 17 - 22, 2022

HAMILTON - June 21 - July 10, 2022

Subscriptions to the season are currently on sale here.

