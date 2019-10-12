NEW ORLEANS — The Saenger Theatre will reopen its doors Wednesday after being temporarily closed following the Hard Rock Hotel collapse two months ago.

The theater's first show since the Oct. 12 hotel collapse will be Criss Angel RAW – The Mindfreak Unplugged on Dec. 11.

There are some changes in effect due to the nearby structure collapse. The theater's entrance on North Rampart Street will not be open and protective scaffolding is in place for emergency exits only.

Doors will open two hours prior to showtime to allow patrons to arrive to the theater early. A "Happier Hour" will take place during the first hour, offering reduced prices on house wines, beers and cocktails.

Parking will be available at the University Place Garage, located at 145 University Place for $20 per vehicle. A shuttle will take patrons from the parking garage to the theater and back after the show.

“We are grateful to the New Orleans community for their patience and understanding as we worked through the temporary closures due to the Hard Rock Hotel collapse,” General Manager David Skinner told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. “The Saenger Theatre has been a beloved part of our city since 1927 and will continue to be for years to come.

"We are thrilled to welcome the community back to the theatre and are ready to continue providing incredible live entertainment to the Gulf Region.”

General Manager David Skinner has invited media to tour the theater Tuesday before doors reopen. Reporter Danny Monteverde will share the behind the scenes look on Eyewitness News on WWL-TV.

As for the hotel collapse site, city leaders say crews plan to take the building down piece-by-piece to recover two bodies that are trapped inside. Officials say it is still unsafe to recover the bodies of Jose Ponce Arreola and Quinnyon Wimberly due to the building's hazards.

