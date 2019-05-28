NEW ORLEANS — There's no debating New Orleans has some rough streets. The many potholes are just part of life here, but so is the colorful spirit of the city.

Now, people in the Irish Channel are pulling out their phones and cameras to snap pictures of potholes.

"Anything we can do to add some life and color and happiness to the neighborhood is great," said April English, who noticed a pothole outside her home was given a colorful fill over the weekend. "Came out Sunday morning and the pothole was full of very colorful bright yarn balls."

English said the sight on Annunciation Street has many talking and taking pictures.

"You could say they was being artistic or creative," said James Wright, who lives around the corner.

The quirky take on a city wide headache is something these neighbors have seen before.

"People fill them with Mardi Gras beads," Susannah Kenny said. "People had margarita parties in one a couple weeks ago.

Neighbors in the Irish Channel claim seeing potholes decorated in different ways isn't necessarily anything new -- in fact, a few blocks away on Washington Avenue you'll find Homer Simpson in a Barbie car.

"It's like, 'welcome to New Orleans, where we have second lines, the Mardi Gras and the potholes,'" said Valerie Myles.

Myles said she noticed someone gave Homer a new home in a hole a few weeks ago.

"It's naturally New Orleans because nothing is getting done around here so we had to make a joke out of it," she said.

Still, they all wish there was a quicker fix to the rough roads.

"It's unacceptable, it's unacceptable," Wright said.

For now, however, these neighbors settle for making light of the situation.

"I find it hilarious. I think it's part of what makes New Orleans great," English said.

Neighbors did acknowledge that they've seen city crew doing repairs on some of the streets in the Irish Channel.

