Satchmo Summer Fest announces street closures

NEW ORLEANS — The Satchmo SummerFest presented by the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund will kick off Saturday at noon at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint.

Festival officials announced that the 400 blocks of Esplanade Ave. and Barracks St. will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The two-day festival is free. There will be four music stages and food. Gates open at noon, and the fest closes at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the Satchmo Salute Parade will start at 11:15 a.m. The parade starts at St. Augustine Church in the 1200 block of Governor Nicholls and ends at 400 Esplanade Ave.