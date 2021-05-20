Satchmo SummerFest returns this Summer

Specifics for the music and culinary lineups will be announced in June.

NEW ORLEANS — After being cancelled in 2020, Satchmo SummerFest is back.

The weekend festival dedicated to Louis Armstrong will take place from July 31 to Aug. 1 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

“We are thrilled to announce our comeback,” said Emily Madero, CEO of FQFI. "Satchmo SummerFest is the only local festival dedicated to Louis Armstrong. In addition to being a musical genius, Armstrong was a cultural ambassador and fighter. His legacy continues to inspire and provide a source of strength as our community rebounds."

The organizers, French Quarter Festivals, Inc., said the festival will be modified to adhere to the current CDC protocols and guidelines for COVID-19.

Specifics for the music and culinary lineups will be announced in June.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the festivals return shows the progress New Orleans has made in the fight against the coronavirus and the city's return as a destination in culture and hospitality.