School closed, low water pressure after water main break in Lake Vista

S&WB says an Entergy New Orleans crew apparently bored through the line.

NEW ORLEANS — A Sewerage and Waterboard New Orleans spokesperson confirmed a 12" water main break in Lake Vista.

Sources said crews are on the scene pumping off the water that has been gushing out of the pipe in an attempt to isolate the break. A plan to work through the night to repair the damaged pipe is in place.

The break is near Ozone Park, just behind St. Pius Catholic School.

School officials have already notified parents classes have been canceled Friday.

Lake Vista neighbors have been reporting low water pressure in the area because of the break.

They expect the school's water supply water to be turned off while repairs are made.

S&WB could not immediately say how many homes could be affected by the break.

