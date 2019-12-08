Traffic cameras in New Orleans' school zones have been turned on Monday, Aug. 12, as students return to class across the city.

The cameras were turned on at 7 a.m., a news release from the City of New Orleans said. School zone hours are between 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to observe the posted speed limits and exercise caution in school zones.

The cameras were turned off as school ended, and they’re all being turned on at the same time, despite New Orleans' unique school structure. That means some schools will already be well past their first days before the cameras are re-activated.

New Orleans is in a unique situation. The city sets the date for when it'll begin traffic enforcement during school zone hours. But when each school opens is up to individual charter operators.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell was critical of traffic cameras during her campaign. She turned off some cameras, while 80 others near schools were left in place.

