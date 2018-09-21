NEW ORLEANS -- Earlier this week, Eyewitness News broke the exclusive story concerning mistimed tickets at a traffic camera on Orleans and Miro Streets. We can now confirm, something was off with the machine.

It all started after several drivers complained came forward saying they were getting tickets issued at a time they were not on the road.

"So [Verra Mobility] the company that does the traffic camera installed a new camera on Orleans Avenue a few months ago at the end of June," Councilman Joe Giarusso said.

Giarusso oversees the district where the camera in question is installed. He talked with Verra Mobility officials this afternoon.

"What happened when they installed the camera though is they left the factory settings in which is Eastern Standard Time," he said.

A city spokesperson detailed further:

"City contractor, Verra Mobility, has identified the issue and root cause of a mistimed traffic camera located at 2400 Orleans Avenue, near Wheatley Elementary. The camera was replaced by contractors in May, and reset to Eastern Standard Time, the manufacturer’s default time-zone. This resulted in 1,606 and erroneously issued citations. On August 24th, during routine remote maintenance, the issue was identified and corrected. Unfortunately, the issue was not escalated to the appropriate departments at Verra.

Verra is now conducting an audit of all violations issued from all locations and will provide results to the City of New Orleans. Verra has also committed to develop a plan to avoid this issue in the future. Verra Mobility will proceed with dismissing any outstanding violations and will refund any violations that have been paid."

Essentially that means time stamps have been off for one hour.

"So, I have the clocked times from badging in, and they were before 7 o'clock, when I got the ticket it said I had been passing through the school zone like at 7:45 p.m.," said Lawrence Mann.

And that means drivers like Mann who received a total of four tickets within a week span in late August may have been right.

"I figured just the system wasn't calibrating correctly," he said.

So what happens now?

"As a result of our checking into it the contractor says they are going to refund anybody who has paid the tickets from June 25 to through Aug. 24 who got them erroneously in that one area," Giarusso explained.

And he says if you believe you've been affected, first contact traffic enforcement, and then the company on the ticket to make sure the issue is resolved. Those who need further assistance can contact Councilmember Giarusso's office, at (504) 658-1010.

