Seabrook Bridge reopens Thursday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — The Senator Ted Hickey Bridge, also known as the Seabrook Bridge, is scheduled to reopen by Thursday afternoon.

State Representative Candace N. Newell said in an email, "I was just informed by DOTD and pleased to announce that the Senator Ted Hickey Bridge will be re-opening to vehicular traffic by this afternoon. Thank you for your patience and continued support."

Even though the bridge will be back open to motorists, the repairs are still not complete. Only one lane will be open in each direction.

The bridge was supposed to open two weeks ago, but officials say repair crews found some additional structural issues.

DOTD closed the bridge on May 25 for “safety reasons” after a “broken steel structural member was discovered during a bridge inspection.”