NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has called off the search for a pajama-clad man seen entering the Mississippi River.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the search has concluded.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard told the news outlet that rescue teams couldn't find any sign of the man.

Authorities said the man had reportedly entered the water Saturday night from a walkway near the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. Coast Guard officials were unsure if he fell into the water.

The man, described as being in his mid-60s, was seen wearing pajamas with a white shirt.

