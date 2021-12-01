x
NOPD search for man missing since mid November

Richardson was last seen Nov. 12 as he and another person left the Smoothie King Center at about 9:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man that has been missing since mid November.

According to Eighth District Officers, police are searching for 20-year-old Ke’shon Richardson.

Richardson was last seen on Nov. 12 as he and another person left the Smoothie King Center at about 9:30 p.m.

Credit: NOPD
20-year-old Ke’shon Richardson

Reportedly, Richardson was discharged from a hospital on Nov. 24 for unknown reasons.

He is described as a black male, 5’8”, weighing 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray and maroon jacket, black pants and red/white/blue shoes.  

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

