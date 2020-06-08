x
Search underway for missing kayaker near Bonnabel Boat Launch

Witnesses said that the man appeared to be struggling with the boat before it turned over.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man whose kayak turned over in Lake Pontchartrain near the Bonnabel boat launch Thursday morning.

Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix of the U.S. Coast Guard said a man launched his kayak from the Bonnabel Boat Launch and capsized some 300 feet offshore about 9 a.m. 

A search for him began after someone notified the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.  A helicopter from the Coast Guard and one from the Sheriff’s Office are searching the waters for the kayaker, Phoenix said. 

A WWL-TV photographer at the scene said search crew members had retrieved a baseball cap from the lake.  

Witnesses said that the man appeared to be struggling in the kayak before it turned over.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the site and will update the story as more information becomes available.  

