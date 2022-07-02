Second arrest made in 12-year-old Derrick Cash's murder

The 12-year-old Success Prep at Thurgood Marshal student was found in the 1400 block of Michoud Boulevard on Jan. 3.

NEW ORLEANS — A second person has reportedly been arrested in the Jan. 3 shooting death of 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, 19-year-old Tyree Conerly was booked on a count of second-degree murder on Monday night.

Conerly’s arrest comes just hours after police say 18-year-old Tyrese Harris, a suspect in a brutal carjacking at a New Orleans Costco, confessed to being involved in Cash’s death.

The 12-year-old Success Prep at Thurgood Marshal student was found in the 1400 block of Michoud Boulevard on Jan. 3. The child was shot in the head and body and left for dead. A worker in the area found Cash around just before 10 a.m. lying on the ground gasping for air.

Cash was found near a stolen Jeep Cherokee which was also reported stolen from a valet line at the Pontchartrain Hotel and suspected to be used in a series of crimes.

According to court documents, police investigating Cash’s death found a cellphone belonging to Harris which allegedly implicated him.