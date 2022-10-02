x
Area of South Carrollton Ave. set to be closed off until December

The area between Fig Street and Earhart Boulevard will be closed due to water line and drainage installation.
NEW ORLEANS — Starting Monday morning, a portion of South Carrollton Avenue between Earhart Boulevard and Fig Street will be closed to vehicle traffic until December 5.

The closure is designed to accommodate the installation of a water line and a drainage system as part of the Marlyville-Fontainebleau Group C infrastructure improvement project. The city says that traffic control measures, such as barrels and fencing, will be around the area to direct traffic.

The city says that traffic will be detoured from Fig Street to Short Street. Traffic will still continue as normal northbound on South Carrollton Avenue.

