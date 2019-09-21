NEW ORLEANS — The Lafitte Greenway is a place for many to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, but some have been concerned with security on the popular path.

That's why the city unveiled some new enhancements Friday. Purchase and installation of the security equipment totaled just over $255,000 using funds from the 2017 Citywide Public Safety Initiative.

WWL-TV Photojournalist Steve Wolfram shows us more.

