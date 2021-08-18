See inside the new Four Seasons New Orleans hotel

The hotel has hired 350 full-time employees and plans to hire up to 200 more once additional features open.

NEW ORLEANS — Sitting at the foot of Canal Street and on the Mississippi waterfront, you’ll find the long-awaited Four Seasons New Orleans in the former headquarters of the World Trade Center.

“From the moment that you walk in, you should feel that just generosity of spirit, that welcoming feeling and you should also feel a sense of fun," says Four Seasons New Orleans General Manager, Mali Carow.

And it’s likely you will!

Once you walk through the hotel doors, the first thing you’ll see is the Chandelier Bar.

“We want our guest to really make this a location for celebration," said Carow.

You’ll also notice fragments of the World Trade Center remain.

But, getting the hotel up and going was no small feat. The space included a long stretch of renovations behind construction roadblocks.

But, after three year and $500 million, the luxury hotel has finally opened it’s doors.

"It has been a labor of love," Carrow said.

“Everyone has been so committed to making this day happen that even the little bumps in the road, the little slips, it doesn't seem to matter," she said.

The 341 room hotel includes executive suites overlooking the Mississippi River and 92 private residences. But, if you’re not staying, you can still enjoy all the hotel has to offer.

Including Chef Alon Shaya’s new restaurant: Miss River.

"We've pulled inspiration from so many of our heroes in town and we wanted to create a really special place where people can come have fun, let loose, enjoy really great Louisiana food," said Shaya.

The menu includes gumbo, buttermilk fried chicken, and dirty rice, just to name a few dishes.

While the hotel may draw more tourists it’s also a place for the people who, live work, and play in New Orleans.

"This is really going to be not just a great addition to the community for guests to stay but also for people to work with and also do business," said Carow.

All a part of making the Four Seasons New Orleans a NOLA-infused destination for all to drink, dine, and relax.

“It feels magical,” Carow said.