NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz Fest has Tweeted out details for services for Dr. John, Mac Rebennack, who passed away earlier this month.

MAC REBENNACK MEMORIAL EVENTS

Saturday, June 22, 2019

PUBLIC VISITATION Orpheum Theater 7:00 – 10:30 AM

PRIVATE MEMORIAL To be broadcast live on WWOZ FM from 1:00 – 3:00 PM Orpheum Theater Invitation Only

PUBLIC SECOND LINE Begins at Orpheum Theater 3:00 PM

Dr. John, the legendary Night Tripper, passed away at the age of 77. He was working on one final album, which is expected to be released soon. John represented New Orleans music with a style that mixed funk, jazz, rock and soulful music.