NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters extinguished a 2-alarm fire in the Seventh Ward Wednesday evening.

The fire reportedly broke out just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Tonti Street, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The one-story wood dwelling collapsed before firefighters could extinguish the blaze. The home reportedly had no utilities, but neighbors said the owner lived in the home but wasn't there at the time.

At least one person was in the adjacent home, but managed to escape without injury. The homes on either side of the burned building sustained heavy fire damage.

State investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, NOFD officials said Wednesday night.

