NEW ORLEANS - A two-alarm fire engulfed an abandoned Seventh Ward home in flames Thursday shortly before noon.

The fire broke out near Urquhart and Frenchmen Streets and smoke could see across the city skyline.

A home in the Seventh Ward, said to be abandoned, was engulfed in flames Thursday. (Photo: Paul Murphy)

Eight fire trucks were on the scene in a major attempt to keep the fire from spreading. Two buildings in the 1300 block of Frenchmen were involved.

The fire appeared to be under control by 12:30 p.m.

