Several cars broken into outside of Pelicans stadium

NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the New Orleans Pelicans' stadium on Wednesday night, according to WWL-TV's Whitney Miller.

The crimes occurred in a parking lot on Julia and Rampart as well as various other lots around downtown.