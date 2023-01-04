x
Several cars broken into outside of Pelicans stadium

WWL-TV reports that several cars had windows broken out in various areas downtown on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the New Orleans Pelicans' stadium on Wednesday night, according to WWL-TV's Whitney Miller.

Owners told WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out.

The crimes occurred in a parking lot on Julia and Rampart as well as various other lots around downtown.

