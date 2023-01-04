Several cars broken into outside of Pelicans stadium

NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the New Orleans Pelicans' stadium on Wednesday night, according to WWL-TV's Whitney Miller.
Owners told WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out.
The crimes occurred in a parking lot on Julia and Rampart as well as various other lots around downtown.
