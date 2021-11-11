Several NOPD officers found in violation of department's policy

Several officers were found to have violated policy regarding secondary employment, according to NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department announced they reached agreements with a number of officers who committed minor infractions of the department's policy.

The department said that as a part of the agreements from the officers involved, a two-day suspension will be served along with a letter of reprimands to go in their permanent records.

NOPD policy says "officers may utilize furlough days in lieu of suspension for up to 10 days." The settlements were formulated, reviewed and agreed upon by all involved including the NOPD and the Independent Police Monitor.

NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson released a statement on the matter: