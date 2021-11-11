Several NOPD officers found in violation of department's policy

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department announced they reached agreements with a number of officers who committed minor infractions of the department's policy.
Several officers were found to have violated policy regarding secondary employment, according to NOPD.
The department said that as a part of the agreements from the officers involved, a two-day suspension will be served along with a letter of reprimands to go in their permanent records.
NOPD policy says "officers may utilize furlough days in lieu of suspension for up to 10 days." The settlements were formulated, reviewed and agreed upon by all involved including the NOPD and the Independent Police Monitor.
NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson released a statement on the matter:
“While these corrective actions have been agreed upon by all parties involved, this does not mean the investigation ends here.” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “As I have previously stated, the NOPD and IPM take this situation very seriously. We are working with the Office of Police Secondary Employment to identify and correct any gaps or human errors in the process. We also continue to work with the IPM to conduct a systemic review of each violation of our secondary employment policy. Through this investigation, we will hold accountable all officers found to be in violation.”
