NEW ORLEANS — Several New Orleans schools will dismiss students early Monday ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the city along with the Collage Football Playoff National Championship game.

ReNEW Schools spokesperson Scott Satchfield said Monday that schools will run on a revised schedule to allow for early dismissal.

SciTech Academy, Dolores T. Aaron Academy and Schaumburg Elementary will dismiss two hours early.

ReNEW Therapeutic Program will dismiss at noon

ReNEW Accelerated High School will dismiss at 1:30 PM

Satchfield said that there will be no extended day programming at any campus.

