NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell revealed Monday who will take the top spot at the New Orleans Police Department after Superintendent Michael Harrison announced his retirement last week.

Cantrell said NOPD Cmdr. Shaun Ferguson, the current leader of NOPD's education and training division with more than 20 years of experience on the force, will be the department's next superintendent.

RELATED: Michael Harrison to leave NOPD to lead Baltimore police

Ferguson is considered a rising star at the department. He carries the civil service rank of Lieutenant but wears the white "commander" uniform under the policy adopted by former Supt. Ronal Serpas to accelerate the promotions of bright talent in the ranks.

One of his first supervisory posts was in the 2nd Police District, where he commanded the crimes against person unit. From there, he was tapped to become the commander of the 4th District when Commander Brian Weiss was forced to resign in a scandal we covered.

RELATED: ‘No need for me to do a search,’ Cantrell says of choosing NOPD’s next chief

After another command shakeup, Ferguson landed back in the 2nd as the DIU Commander, overseeing all district investigations, both property and person crimes. After a brief stint as a homicide supervisor, Ferguson went back to the 2nd District as commander. Then, with a command shakeup in the summer of 2018, Ferguson was named the commander of the training academy, an important and high-profile post under the NOPD consent decree.

Harrison announced last week that he would retire from the NOPD and move to Baltimore to lead its police department. His appointment must be approved by the Baltimore City Council.

RELATED: ‘This is a time to ... help a city that needs help,’ Harrison says of move to Baltimore PD

WWL-TV reporter Michael Perlstein contributed to this report. Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.