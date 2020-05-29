She last saw her son when he went to a music show around Christmas and is worried sick

The family is remaining hopeful and is in constant prayer. They ask anyone with information to please come forward.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s been five months since Melodie Holmes has seen her only son, Jayden Holmes.

“The last day I saw my son was Christmas 2019,”she said. “This past Christmas, he went to a show at Republic NOLA and we haven’t heard from him since.”

Since Jayden vanished, the family hasn’t gotten many updates but the New Orleans Police Department believes foul play was involved in the 21-year-old’s disappearance.

Melodie Holmes told us shortly after Jayden went missing, someone claimed they kidnapped her son.

“We got some ransom messages,” she said. “I did ask whoever was sending the messages to give me proof that he was okay, but they did not.”

Jayden’s grandmother, Gloria Holmes, is worried sick about Jayden.

“This is just hard. I don’t sleep at night,” she said. “All the food I put in my mouth, it don’t go down good. I’m constantly thinking in my mind, ‘Is he okay?’”

Melodie told Eyewitness News Jayden is an aspiring rapper. He plays multiple instruments and has hundreds of songs written in his music notebooks.

“No matter what has happened or will happen, I’m going to continue his legacy. He has this huge library of music. I’m going to definitely do something with it. I won’t let his legacy die,” said Melodie Holmes.

“A lot of stories aren’t adding up and we just want the truth. We want people to tell the truth,” said Melodie Holmes.