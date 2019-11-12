NEW ORLEANS — A former sheriff's office recruit would clock in to his scheduled shift at the Orleans Justice Center, leave for the day and then return later to clock out, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in announcing his arrest for payroll fraud.

Willie R. Williams was said to be a recruit assigned to the Justice Center. He was booked into the Justice Center on seven counts of public payroll fraud as well as injuring of public records.

The sheriff's office said Williams confessed and resigned.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman said, “Williams violated the public’s trust and his actions will not be tolerated by the Sheriff’s Office.”