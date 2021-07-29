Ship infested with tree-killing bugs ordered to leave New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Federal agents near New Orleans ordered a cargo ship to leave the U.S. after an inspection found wood infested with a type of Asian beetle that has been destroying trees in the U.S. for about 25 years.
The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune reports that they discovered the beetle in wood onboard the Pan Jasmine on July 17. The discovery came just after the 590-foot-long vessel anchored in the Mississippi River about a mile downriver from New Orleans.
Federal insect specialists identified five pests in the wood. Two of them - the beetle and a type of ant - are considered serious risks to U.S. crops.
“If the wood had been offloaded into the U.S., it would have been put in a Louisiana landfill where the insects could crawl out and invade the local habitat, causing incalculable damage,” said Terri Edwards, the agency's New Orleans area port director.
