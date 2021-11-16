Video: Man opens fire on 18-wheeler driver in New Orleans

The police department shared a dash camera video of the shooting on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man who fired several shots into an 18-wheeler on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on Tuesday, Nov. 9. No one was injured in the shooting.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Port Street. The driver of the truck said he just dropped off his last load and was trying to make a u-turn when two men walked in front of this tractor-trailer. Police say one of the men started yelling at the driver, pulled out a pistol, and then fired four shots that struck the truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the shooting.

The police department shared a dash camera video of the shooting on Tuesday.

Police describe the gunman as a black man, about 5'8" tall with a "thin-to-medium" build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red and black hooded shirt with the word "Privileged" in white and red on the chest. Police say the man was also wearing a black ski mask and khaki pants.

The NOPD said the man is wanted on a charge of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.