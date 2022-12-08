4 injured in shooting outside of Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say four people were wounded in a shooting outside a Dollar Tree store in New Orleans on Thursday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say two juveniles were sitting outside of the store when a man got out of a Black Kia Optima with a rifle and began firing. Police said the suspect chased the two juveniles outside and that some of the shots fired injured two others who were in the checkout line inside of the store.

"This seems to be intentional," said Captain Wayne M. Delarge.

The victims include a woman, a man and two juvenile males.

All four of the victims were taken to the hospital and all of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.