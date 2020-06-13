Man shot, killed in New Orleans East overnight, NOPD says

They did not provide any additional details about the shooter or possible motive for the killing.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD officials gave few details Saturday morning about an overnight homicide in New Orleans East.

The shooting death happened in the 7100 block of Downman Road. It's unclear when the shooting took place, but NOPD reported it to media outlets around 1:30 a.m.

According to the NOPD, an adult male victim died from a gunshot wound.

They did not provide any additional details about the shooter or possible motive for the killing.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.