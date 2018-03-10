NEW ORLEANS – The City Planning Commission is giving more residents the chance to speak out Wednesday about the future of short-term rentals in New Orleans.

Wednesday’s meeting is the second meeting in less than a month for the commission on the particular issue. Commissioners are looking at whether to approve several recommendations from its staff on short-term rentals.

One of those recommendations calls for lifting the current ban on short-term rentals in the French Quarter. Staffs say all neighborhoods should be treated the same for short-term rental regulations.

READ MORE: City Planning Commission defers lifting short-term rental ban in the French Quarter

Wednesday’s meeting beings at 1 p.m. inside the New Orleans City Council Chambers.

© 2018 WWL