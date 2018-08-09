NEW ORLEANS -- Since 1998, DJ Whatever has been cruising his "Club Whatever" party bus around town.

"It's something that I wanted to do with the kids. Give them something to do. Keep them off the street.

When you're on here, you have that club environment," DJ Whatever said.

Locals and tourists get a city tour with a "Bounce" music vibe.

"This is something that folks come for from out of town. 'Hey I heard of the party bus! I'm coming to New Orleans!!' And they party. They love it," DJ Whatever said.

But not everyone is down for the party.

"It's like if you're on Bourbon Street on you're on Canal Street and you hear the party bus with the loud noise," Tia Crowley said.

Crowley, who lives in New Orleans East says she thinks the buses are fun, but not in her neighborhood.

"You can always have you know, your party bus participants load up at Lowe's or somewhere else and you can park somewhere and load up there and have a good time. But, you don't have to do it in the residential parts of the neighborhood," Crowley said.

Council member Cyndi Nguyen says, since taking office, she's received numerous complaints.

"What we're proposing is a restriction on party buses from going into residential areas. I'm not banning the business, I know a lot of my friends would be very mad at me cause they use party buses as their source of entertainment," Nguyen said.

The proposal is now going to the Transportation Committee where other council members will chime in.

"At the end of the day, we have to start focusing on the people that live in our city, especially in my neighborhood. Where people are coming home, working long hours. They should not have to be disturbed by this kind of nuisance," Nguyen said.

"A lot of folks have parties at their house. You have bachelorette parties. You have every type of party you want in the city of New Orleans. Sometimes we drop them off at different bars or their location," DJ Whatever said.

New Orleans resident Andre Charlot does not see a problem.

"Maybe, put the music down in the neighborhood. That would be simple to let these guys know. And I'm sure they will comply! They don't want any problems," Charlot said.

DJ Whatever doesn't mind having a conversation with city leaders. In fact, he wants them to get on board.

"I want everybody at city hall, come on get on this bus! Come party! Come have a good time! See what it's like! Then let's make a plan," DJ Whatever said.

The City Council's Transportation and Airport Committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 26.

