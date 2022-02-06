Shrimp boat becomes engulfed in flames near Fort Pike

Fort Pike Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kirk Jacobs said that no injuries or deaths have been reported at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — First responders say two people were rescued after a shrimp boat caught fire on Thursday morning near Fort Pike in New Orleans East.

Kirk Jacobs, Chief of the Fort Pike Volunteer Fire Department, said that no injuries or deaths have been reported at this time. Jacobs said as of 8 a.m. the fire was still burning.

Jacobs shared photos and videos with WWL-TV showing large flames and heavy black smoke in the sky.

It is unclear what caused the fire to start.