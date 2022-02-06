x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Orleans

Shrimp boat becomes engulfed in flames near Fort Pike

Fort Pike Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kirk Jacobs said that no injuries or deaths have been reported at this time.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — First responders say two people were rescued after a shrimp boat caught fire on Thursday morning near Fort Pike in New Orleans East.

Kirk Jacobs, Chief of the Fort Pike Volunteer Fire Department, said that no injuries or deaths have been reported at this time. Jacobs said as of 8 a.m. the fire was still burning.

Jacobs shared photos and videos with WWL-TV showing large flames and heavy black smoke in the sky.

It is unclear what caused the fire to start.

More Videos

RELATED: Child started fire at Walmart with lighter picked up in store, JPSO says

RELATED: Video shows 'suspicious' fire that shut down Harahan Walmart

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.