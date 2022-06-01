Sidney Torres' IV Waste awarded city sanitation contract

The contract allows IV Waste to take over garbage and recycling hauling in Lakeview, Gentilly and downriver neighborhoods.

NEW ORLEANS — Our partners at NOLA.com are reporting that New Orleans city officials have awarded a sanitation contract to IV Waste, the sanitation firm owned by local entrepreneur Sidney Torres IV.

The decision was made by a selection committee in a Tuesday meeting. The contract allows Torres' company to take over trash pickup duties in Gentilly, Lakeview, and downriver neighborhoods, while also allowing the city to replace a private contractor after what was seen as a massive failure in trash pickup after Hurricane Ida.

IV Waste currently provides hauling services for Kenner and St. Bernard Parish, and for commercial customers in New Orleans.

Since Ida, IV Waste has worked as a subcontractor for some of the routes covered by Metro Service Group, the contractor whose pickup problems before and after Ida created a sanitation crisis for the city.

City officials gave Torres' firm the highest grade out of four bidders, awarding him the right to negotiate a deal with the Cantrell Administration for one section of Metro's service area. It comes in the wake of some controversy regarding a proposal set forth by Torres to give a company owned by his mother a portion of the work meant for disadvantaged businesses.