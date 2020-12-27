Single mother of 5 looks for help after fire

New Orleans Fire says the fire started in a vacant apartment next to the family.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters are investigating two fires that happened on Christmas. The first happened around 1:42a.m. on Franklin Avenue. The other happened six hours later on Morrison Road. A mother and her five kids are now trying to figure out what to do.

"I won't say I'm lost for words there's no hope at all, no help," said the mother.

A special day, turned into a nightmare when a single mother of five found her family in a scary situation.

"It was sparkling, you heard boom, boom, boom," she described.

The mom, who only wanted to go by 'Kim,' says it was around 7:30p.m. when the fire started on Christmas. Everyone who was able to, took action.

"My daughter actually looked out the window she saw flames, fire," Kim said. "One of the neighbors tried to take a hose and tried spraying with water and it wasn't working."

The New Orleans fire department says flames started in a vacant apartment next to Kim's. Firefighters were able to keep most of the fire from spreading. However, Kim's home, while livable, was damaged and now has no power.

"Red Cross is helping with food and clothing but as far as putting me into a shelter with the kids they're not doing any of that," she said. "It's cold in the house and I can't have my babies out here."

Eyewitness News asked Kim what was next. A question she couldn't answer.

"I really didn't know what to do," said Kim. "But I'm always the strongest in the family so, I cannot cry because if I cry that'll make my kids cry and I don't like to see my kids down. So the best thing I can do is stay strong and see what's going to happen today and tomorrow."

And as she looks ahead, Kim hopes help will come. Which she says would bring a little joy back after the fire took it all away.

Kim says she's being told power could take weeks to restore. She says she's been in touch with the landlord and other officials. She says she's been working to try and get a generator but hasn't had any luck.

A cause to the fire is still under investigation.