Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody

Sister Suellen Tennyson is alive and in US Custody, according to a letter sent to the Marianite of Hold Cross members.

NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross.

Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014.

From an early age, Sister Suellen had a calling to help the less fortunate. That led the Kenner native to join the Marianite sisters.

After a lifetime ministering in the New Orleans area, she headed to a small, impoverished country called Burkina Faso in 2014, to establish a church and medical clinic.

