Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air.
Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m.
Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people squatting in it.
The fire appeared to be contained to one home.
