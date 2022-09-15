Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans

The fire appeared to be contained to one home.

NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m.

Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people squatting in it.

