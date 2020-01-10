SNAP recipients will see a slight increase in benefits starting October 1

The USDA adjusts SNAP benefits based on certain food cost each year.

NEW ORLEANS — Starting Oct. 1, people receiving SNAP benefits will see an increase in the amount coming to them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture put in place new cost-of-living adjustments for Louisiana families receiving SNAP to have an increase in benefits.

The plan also allows anyone who may not have been eligible before to begin receiving assistance.

The increase in SNAP benefits depends on the number of people in the household, for example, the maximum allotment for a family of one is increasing from $194 to $204 per month, while a family of four will see their benefits increase from $646 to $680 for the 2020-2021 year.

The income eligibility standards and allowable deductions are increasing but the standard utility allowances will remain the same.

Households in which all members are homeless and have a qualifying shelter expense were eligible to receive a $156.74 shelter deduction.

The gross and net monthly income limits for households also are increasing, for example, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,383 and a net monthly income limit of $1,064, while a family of four will be limited to gross monthly income of $2,839 and net monthly income of $2,184.

The resources limit for eligible households that consists of at least one person who is age 60+ or disabled, will remain unchanged at $3,500, all other eligible households will remain at $2,250.