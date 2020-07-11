Some busy intersections still without traffic lights a week after Hurricane Zeta

While most power has been restored in New Orleans, a few traffic lights are still causing headaches and near accidents.

NEW ORLEANS — A blaring horn was the only way to try to get someone to stop Friday at South Claiborne and Toledano.

What's already a usually congested intersection was made worse since none of the stoplights were working.

Stop signs were on each corner, but there were times where there were near misses. The stop-and-go traffic wasn't limited to that corner. A similar scene played out at Louisiana and LaSalle.

There, the stoplights were out -- except for one red light, which stayed lit all day, confusing some drivers.

There we no stop signs there to give a warning about the lights that weren't on.

A possible culprit was near Louisiana and St. Charles. Crews were busy repairing a power pole that was leaning. At that intersection, stop signs were put out since the lights were out.

Neighbors like Kenneth Stroughter say the repairs can't come fast enough since traffic is backing up.



“The stoplights have been out since the storm,” he said. “Yesterday was pretty heavy. I mean, it was backed up all the way to the way up to the bridge, all the way up here. So, you can imagine, that's some distance.”



In addition to the power pole problem, a spokesperson for Councilman Joe Giarrusso, who keeps an eye on power issues as chairman of the Council's Public Works Committee, says one of the boxes that stores electronics to control the stoplights was damaged during the storm.



“Outside that, we've been blessed,” Stroughter said. “We had seven storms, that seventh one came and did us in. So for the most, that was about it. Thank you, Jesus, for that.”

