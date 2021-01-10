Son of New Orleans Police Chief arrested, charged with battery of police officer, reports say

NEW ORLEANS — The 24-year-old son of New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has been arrested and faces charges of battering a police officer, the Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported Friday evening.
Shane Ferguson was jailed around 2:25 p.m. on two counts of battery of a police officer, as well as other violations, according to the Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.
A spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said, "This incident is being treated as any other incident of this nature would be."
Other charges against Ferguson include two counts of assault, trespassing and one count of criminal damage.