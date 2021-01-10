Son of New Orleans Police Chief arrested, charged with battery of police officer, reports say

A spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said, "This incident is being treated as any other incident of this nature would be."

NEW ORLEANS — The 24-year-old son of New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has been arrested and faces charges of battering a police officer, the Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported Friday evening.

Shane Ferguson was jailed around 2:25 p.m. on two counts of battery of a police officer, as well as other violations, according to the Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

