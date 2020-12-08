Report: Former Loyola professor sues school for wrongful termination after allegations of racism

The lawsuit seeks for Duhé to either be recognized as the current Director of Loyola's School of Communication and Design or to be paid monetary damages.

NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Sonya Duhé, Loyola University's former director of the Communication and Design School, is suing the university, claiming they violated her contract by not welcoming her back as a member of the faculty after allegations of racism in the classroom cost her a job as the dean of Arizona State University's school of journalism.

According to a report from The Loyola Maroon, Dr. Sonya Duhé's lawsuit claims that her resignation was effective July 31, one day before her new job at ASU would being. However, ASU removed her on June 8 after allegations by former Loyola students accused her of racism in the classroom.

According to The Maroon, the lawsuit claims that since Duhé was still a tenured professor at Loyola, she should have been welcomed back.