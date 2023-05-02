South Rampart near Plaza Tower closed 'due to the risk of falling debris'

The closure includes the portion of South Rampart Street between Julia Street and Howard Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced Tuesday that parts of South Rampart Street are closed until further notice "due to the risk of falling debris."

The closure includes the portion of South Rampart Street between Julia Street and Howard Avenue, which runs along the east side of the vacant Plaza Tower downtown.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office did not name the Plaza Tower as the cause of the debris in the closure announcement, but falling debris from the long-vacant skyscraper has prompted similar road closures in recent years. In May 2021, pieces fell from the top of the building and hit a passerby. That incident prompted the city to order the property's developer, Joe Jaeger, to put up two protective nets on the top of the building.

Drivers approaching the closure at South Rampart and Julia streets will be detoured onto Julia Street then onto Loyola and Howard avenues until back onto South Rampart Street.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported on Tuesday that loose pieces of marble could be seen on the 45th floor of the building. A man was also seen with his belongings inside a secured perimeter fence.

The vacant building has become a problem spot in recent weeks. Last week, firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the building's parking structure that sent heavy smoke billowing from several levels of the skyscraper. Hours after the fire, first responders said a man fell from the building and died from his injuries.