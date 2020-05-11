Sports betting passes, but it could be months before bets can be made

There are a few things that need to be decided on before sports betting can start

NEW ORLEANS — Football, basketball and other games are about to get more interesting in Louisiana, because the majority of parishes voted in favor of allowing betting on different sporting events.

Support was huge. Fifty-six of the 64 parishes said yes to the measure. In Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard it passed with about 76% of the vote.

Supporters are calling the win a home run. So when can bets be made?

The simple answer, not as soon as you may think.

State laws and regulations need to be created, and there are plenty of questions still on how exactly it'll work.

Will betting only be allowed in physical businesses in Louisiana with the hopes people will go and spend more money? Or can wages be made on your smartphone and internet at home? How will it be taxed? These are all things state legislators will have to figure out during the spring legislative session.

Those guidelines then go to the Gaming Control Board and State Police to put finishing touches on.

It could take months to finalize. Legislators hope to have it up and running by the start of the next football season.

For the meantime, all bets are off until some key questions are answered and a foundation is set.

