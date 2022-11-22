St. Aug and SUNO team up to offer scholarships to future police officers

“My goal, my vision is come 25, 30 years from now that a St. Aug grad is the chief of police."

NEW ORLEANS — Two schools are teaming up to support students and the city.

Southern University at New Orleans and St. Augustine High School are partnering up as the university will offer at least two scholarships to students who want to pursue law enforcement.

“By joining forces we are creating a win-win for the city of New Orleans and for the sons of our city,” Dr. James H. Ammons Jr., Chancellor of SUNO, said.

The students chosen will be enrolled in either criminal justice or psychology programs. SUNO is working to align their curriculum with NOPD requirements to create pipelines for students.

President of St. Aug, Aulston Taylor, says he’s happy to work on partnerships like these for their students, as it shows them how committed the High School is to helping them succeed.

“My goal, my vision is come 25, 30 years from now that a St. Aug grad is the chief of police,” Taylor said.

There are many St. Aug graduates already on the police force. Captain Wayne Delarge II, a St. Aug grad himself, is excited about the partnership and says the foundation set at St. Aug helps in their career.

“St. Aug definitely instills discipline as well as education you need them both the discipline to study, to behave to do the right thing the right way at the right time. That’s what St. Aug instills and then of course you take that and apply it to policing,” Delarge said.

Jonathan Ashford is a current St. Aug student and will graduate in 2025. He was at the partnership signing because of his interest in law enforcement and was granted a scholarship by Chancellor Ammons on the spot.

“I didn’t expect to get a scholarship like this, I just got shocked,” Ashford said. “I'm just going to go higher and higher. I'm getting a lot of blessings above me.”

The first students that go through the program have a few more years until they can join the NOPD, but Delarge says it’s just the start.

“It’s two, but then it’s two more then two more so we have multipliers we have exponents and it’ll expand, word of mouth about how great this is and how great the endeavor is between St. Aug and SUNO,” Delarge said.