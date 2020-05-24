St. Aug offering crawfish boil to go this year

This is the 30th year and normally it would be all you can eat, but because of COVID-19 it's different this year.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saint Augustine High School Alumni New Orleans Chapter and Advisory Board is hosting it's annual crawfish boil.

This is the 30th year and normally it would be all you can eat, but because of COVID-19 it's different this year.

People can pre-order a 5lb sack of crawfish online for $20.

Next Saturday, those who pre-ordered can get those crawfish curbside at the school.

The money raised from the event goes toward scholarships and tuition assistance.

As of now, 800 pounds of crawfish have been sold.

"To see the sponsorship not erode is very, very honorable that the purple knight sponsors and the corporate community still supporting us without having the all you can eat concept," Ed Shanklin a Saint Augustine High School Alumnus said.