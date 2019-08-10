NEW ORLEANS — St. Augustine head football coach Nathaniel Jones is out.

In a statement, the school's President and CEO -- Dr. Kenneth Charles stated "following a review of our football program, we have decided to go in a new direction."

Videos posted on social media, showed a member of the coaching staff leading the team in a profanity filled chant before several games this season.

It included the repeated use of the N-word.

"I want people to know that this is not who St. Aug is and not what we're about or not what we've been groomed to be as young men attending this school to be future leaders," Clerk of New Orleans First City Court Austin Badon said.

Badon, a former state representative, proudly wears his St. Aug class ring.

He said given what he saw and heard on the video, Coach Jones had to go.

"That word, the 'N' word is evil," Badon said. "It's horrible and it's an abomination on humanity. It's something that no one should ever use."

Wayne Baquet is also a proud Purple Knight alum.

His 1965 class picture hangs in his popular Treme restaurant L'il Dizzy's Cafe.

Baquet called the chant disgraceful and the school's response to it, appropriate.

"As an alumni, I am ashamed of it," Baquet said. "I am totally ashamed. Everybody I know is ashamed of it. We can't get over this. It's ridiculous."

Baquet suggested further action be taken to restore confidence in the historically black Catholic High School.

"I hope anyone who was involved in this as a teacher, as an adult should not be working at St. Augustine High School," Baquet said.

It's unclear if St. Aug is considering further action.

Kenneth Dorsey Jr., an assistant football coach at the school, has been named interim head coach.