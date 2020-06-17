St. Augustine High School gets $1.5M gift from Twitter CEO's fund

Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative funds COVID-19 relief, girl’s health and education, and efforts toward Universal Basic Income.

NEW ORLEANS — St. Augustine High School in New Orleans will receive a $1.5 million gift from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative, the largest one-time donation ever made to the school.

School President and CEO Dr. Kenneth St. Charles described the gift as “game-changing” that will be used for upgrades to classrooms, science labs and other critical facilities and allow for technological advancements that will transform the curriculum.

School leaders say the money will also be used to help families who recently experienced financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This gift allows our school and students to continue to have a tremendous impact not only on our local and regional communities but on our entire nation,” Charles said. “Future generations will benefit from this inspiring gift as St. Augustine works to prepare young men in ways that provide bold, transformative educational experiences grounded in our Catholic traditions.”

Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative funds COVID-19 relief, girl’s health and education, and efforts toward Universal Basic Income. Dorsey transferred $1 billion to start the initiative in 2020.

