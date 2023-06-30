St. Bernard motorcycle officer hits bicyclist in Marigny

NEW ORLEANS — A St. Bernard Parish Deputy collided with bicyclist in Marigny Friday.
The crash happened before noon near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Mandeville Street.
We don't know the extent of injuries yet but the bicyclist was sitting up at the scene but appeared to be injured.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
