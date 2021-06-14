Driver arms himself, stops carjacking on St. Charles Ave.

The driver then grabbed his own gun and forced Quinn Massey out of the car. Massey was later arrested.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say an attempted carjacking was thwarted after a driver armed himself with a gun and reportedly forced the carjacker from his car Sunday evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a driver was driving near the intersection of St. Mary Street and St. Charles Avenue around 5:41 p.m. when 44-year-old Quinn Massey jumped in his passenger seat and implied that he had a weapon.

The police department told the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the driver then grabbed his own gun and forced Massey out of the car. Massey was later arrested.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Monday that carjackings are on the rise in New Orleans and across the state. Landry, citing New Orleans’ City Council’s crime dashboard, said that carjackings have increased more than 120 percent compared to last year. For the first five months of the year, 120 carjackings were reported in the city - an increase from the 62 reported during the same time in 2020.

“Crime is on the rise and carjackings are plaguing our State,” Landry said. “All drivers here must remain vigilant in protecting our families and personal belongings.”