NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a New Orleans grocery store in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

NOFD responded to a fire at the St. Claude Fresh Market on St. Claude Avenue near Andry Street early Monday morning.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Photos show the fire was under control by 2:30 a.m.

08/30/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. St Claude & Andry St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo unit. pic.twitter.com/nvcWeVogLK — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) August 30, 2021