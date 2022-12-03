St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Irish Channel after three long years

After three long years, the luck of the Irish finally returned to New Orleans and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was back in the Irish Channel.

NEW ORLEANS — What a difference a year makes.

In 2021, Tracey’s closed it’s doors on St. Patrick’s day to keep away the usual crowd and prevent a super-spreader event and citations from the City. On Saturday, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade block party was as big and wild as ever.

Thousands of people sparkling in green and gold-filled Magazine Street before the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day parade hit the streets.

You could feel the joy in the air. Children chased each other through the streets, screaming for leprechauns they thought they spotted in the crowd. Adults handed out green Jello shots and waited for frosty green beers at Tracey’s and Parasols.

After three long years, the luck of the Irish finally returned to New Orleans and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was back in the Irish Channel.

On Sunday, the party moves to Metairie where the Metairie Road St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to roll at noon.